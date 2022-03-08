Russia Ukraine War: Russia Steps Up Shelling, Ukrainians Wait For Escape Corridors: 10 Facts

Ukraine’s presidential advisor mentioned that small progress was made within the the third spherical of negotiations on opening of evacuation corridors. Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow’s expectations from the talks “were not fulfilled”.

The subsequent spherical of talks are anticipated to be held in Turkey on Thursday.

Russia warned that oil costs may surge to $300 a barrel and it would shut the primary gasoline pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and its allies at a UN assembly urged Russia to permit secure passage for civilians caught in areas of lively hostility.

China on Monday promised humanitarian help to Ukraine, however mentioned that its friendship with Russia was ‘rock stable’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of hampering the evacuation of civilians by means of humanitarian corridors through the use of tanks, rocket launchers and mines.

As many as 5 million Ukrainians may flee the nation if Russia’s invasion continues, European Union’s prime diplomat mentioned. The United Nations refugee arm mentioned that over 1.7 million have left Ukraine to this point.

Russian forces haven’t made any “noteworthy progress” in the previous few days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned.

Tens of 1000’s are nonetheless trapped with out water or energy within the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation makes an attempt.