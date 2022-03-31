Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis’ Russian van factory running short on parts

A Stellantis van plant in Russia must shut shortly as it’s operating out of elements, the corporate’s chief government Carlos Tavares stated on Thursday.

The world’s fourth largest carmaker has beforehand stated it had suspended all exports and imports of automobiles with Russia, the place it operates a van-making plant within the metropolis of Kaluga, in partnership with Mitsubishi. Production in Kaluga stays for the native market in the intervening time, following final month’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a information convention, Tavares didn’t say whether or not the corporate was contemplating a writedown of the worth of Kaluga or feared it might be seized by Moscow if operations halted.

Stellantis earlier this month introduced its first marketing strategy, simply over a yr after it was shaped by means of the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA. Tavares stated the group’s focus was on executing the plan and it was not main M&A offers.

“We always look at what is in the market, but don’t need M&A, this is very clear,” he stated.

SUPPLY CHAIN

Addressing a provide disaster that has harm the automotive trade, Tavares stated Stellantis anticipated to have the ability to supply laptop chips from Europe and the United States inside 3-4 years.

“We will have to find another way to adapt the supply chain, we have several initiatives to create local sourcing of semiconductors,” added Tavares, the pinnacle of an organization whose manufacturers embrace Jeep, Maserati, Citroen and Opel.

Tavares stated the know-how underpinning the shift to electrical mobility was not but finalised, making it arduous for automakers to plan and safe future provides of uncooked supplies.

“We’re moving down the supply chain, we have sealed a deal to secure lithium for instance, but we need to do more,” he stated. “What the ending point is for the chemistry of battery cells is not yet clear. When technology is rather definitive, we’ll be able to lock raw material supply through investments, deals, M&A.” Tavares stated carmakers wanted to chop the prices of electrical automobiles over the subsequent 4-5 years and known as on governments to assist with the hassle.

