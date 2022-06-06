Russia-Ukraine war: What happened this weekend (June 4-5)

toggle caption Natacha Pisarenko/AP

As the weekend attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments:

Putin warned of hitting new targets if Ukraine will get long-range weapons from overseas. As his nation assaults Kyiv, Russia’s president said on Sunday that Moscow would hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck” if the West gives Ukraine with long-range rocket methods. Vladimir Putin’s menace got here lower than every week after the U.S. mentioned it will ship superior weapons to Ukraine as part of a $700-million security aid package. The supply consists of exact, medium-range rocket methods.

Russia strikes Kyiv after weeks of safety. Early Sunday, Russia bombed Ukraine’s capital for the primary time in over a month. Four Russian missiles slammed into 4 separate buildings at a big railway automobile restore compound. Russia claimed it was bombing tanks however journalists on the location noticed no proof of weapons.

Opera in Kyiv is again. After a three-month hiatus, throughout which the sounds of air raid sirens and rocket fireplace echoed within the metropolis, the National Opera House in Ukraine reopened. The Kyiv Opera Company is kicking off the opening with a manufacturing of Natalka Poltavka, a romantic drama showcasing Ukrainian people songs.

Ukraine’s World Cup dream ends. The males’s nationwide workforce pulled off a 3-1 upset win against Scotland final week earlier than losing to Wales on Sunday within the qualifying spherical. The 1-0 loss dashed Ukraine’s hopes to affix the 2022 match in Qatar, what would’ve been the nation’s first time qualifying for a World Cup since 2006.

What to observe for this week

A key Ukraine metropolis may fall to Russian management. Russian troops have been making recent gains in japanese Ukraine, with continued assaults on Severodonetsk, a metropolis within the western Donbas area. Officials say town, a key space in Moscow’s aim to seize your complete Donbas, may fall to Russian management within the coming days. Before invading Ukraine in February, Putin acknowledged the independence of two separatist areas within the Donbas as a part of his justification for sending troops into the nation.

In-depth

The U.S. pledged billions of {dollars} to combat local weather change. Then came the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s battle in Ukraine is altering the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

