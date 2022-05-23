Russia-Ukraine war: What happened this weekend (May 21-22)

toggle caption Aris Messinis/AFP by way of Getty Images

As Sunday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the weekend:

Concerns develop concerning the Ukrainian fighters evacuated from Mariupol. Russia claims to have taken prisoner greater than 2,400 Ukrainian troopers from the Azovstal metal plant, the location of Ukraine’s remaining holdout within the besieged metropolis. Ukrainian officers initially hoped the troopers can be a part of a prisoner swap, however some Russian politicians and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine have advocated for prison tribunals as an alternative.

President Biden signed a invoice granting an additional $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. The invoice, which is supposed to supply funding via the top of the fiscal yr in September, passed the Senate Thursday on an 86-11 vote. But President Biden had already departed for a visit to Asia. The invoice was flown to South Korea, and Biden signed it Saturday whereas abroad.

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Kyiv and have become the primary international chief to deal with Ukraine’s parliament because the battle started in February. “I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future. Only Ukraine has the right to decide for itself,” Duda mentioned. In the identical session, Ukraine’s parliament additionally voted to increase the nation’s martial legislation till late August.

Russia halted natural gas exports to Finland after Finland introduced it might search to hitch NATO, the Western navy alliance that has its roots within the Cold War. The cutoff is basically symbolic, as pure gasoline utilization in Finland is low and the nation’s state-owned gasoline firm says it will probably supply power from elsewhere.

Amid hypothesis that Russia will try to annex parts of southern Ukraine, residents of the southern metropolis of Kherson say the brand new Russian-backed authorities has disbanded many public providers, and that Russian roadblocks have worsened shortages of meals and medication. “The Russians give people what they call Russian humanitarian aid, which is really things they’ve previously looted from our supermarket,” one resident informed NPR.

