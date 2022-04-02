Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 1)

toggle caption Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

As Friday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Russian officers mentioned that Ukrainian helicopters struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 20 miles from the border with Ukraine. Ukraine refused to confirm or deny the report. It is the primary time Russia has reported a Ukrainian airstrike on Russian soil.

Russian troops leaving Chernobyl doubtless suffered radiation exposure, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry mentioned. The ministry mentioned Russian forces have absolutely withdrawn from the realm of the previous nuclear energy plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency mentioned it has not but been able to confirm studies of Russian forces receiving excessive doses of radiation.

A humanitarian reduction group that was planning to evacuate civilians Friday from Mariupol was unable to reach the besieged Ukrainian city. They will attempt once more Saturday, the International Committee of the Red Cross mentioned.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine met for an additional day of talks a few potential cease-fire, as fighting continued in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president’s workplace mentioned 86 of the nation’s service members had been freed within the Zaporizhzhia area as a part of a prisoner swap with Russia, though the variety of Russians launched was not disclosed, The Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stripped two generals of their army rank, calling them “traitors” and “antiheroes.” Both had been intelligence officers within the Security Service of Ukraine. One was the previous chief of the company’s important division of inner safety. The different was the previous head of the company’s workplace within the Kherson area — Kherson being one of many few huge Ukrainian cities that has fallen to Russian forces.

In-depth

The Ukrainian mayor who was kidnapped says the Russian troopers who snatched him knew nothing about his country.

Volunteers in Ukraine are making body armor from old cars.

Russia threatened to nice Wikipedia if it would not remove some details about the war.

Ukrainians are navigating a deadly path to security out of besieged Mariupol.

This toy maker needed to assist Ukrainian refugees. The response stunned him.

Earlier developments

