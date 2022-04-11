Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 10)

toggle caption Sergey Bobok/AFP through Getty Images

Sergey Bobok/AFP through Getty Images

As Sunday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

A new Russian general has been tapped to take over the faltering invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official has advised NPR. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, was beforehand in command of the southern part of the struggle. It comes as Russia is predicted to open a brand new offensive within the nation’s east after pulling forces out of the Kyiv area.

A large military convoy that stretched at least eight miles was seen touring by way of northeastern Ukraine. The imagery collected by the corporate Maxar Technologies on Friday exhibits lots of of army autos. A researcher with the Institute for the Study of War says the convoy consists of Russian forces.

Ukraine’s prime prosecutor says she’s uncovered 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes and has a listing of 500 suspects. In an interview with Sky News, Iryna Venediktova stated authorities had ample proof to again up their claims. “Almost every region in Ukraine was bombed,” she stated. “We have a lot of concrete facts in every region, in every city.”

NATO is planning to shore up the military might along its eastern flank to protect in opposition to any future Russian aggression. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg introduced the transfer in an interview with the Telegraph. The present small “tripwire” army presence might be changed with a power robust sufficient to repel a Russian invasion.

The U.Okay. says Russia, prompted by “mounting losses,” is trying to add to the ranks of its military with people discharged from military service since 2012. The British Ministry of Defence additionally claims Moscow is making an attempt to recruit fighters from the “unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova.”

In-depth

This is what the devastated Ukrainian town of Borodyanka looks like after Russian troops withdrew.

From Nuremberg to Darfur, historical past has seen some war criminals brought to trial.

Some Ukrainian households with ties to the U.S. are nonetheless struggling to reach the country as they flee the violence at house.

Earlier developments

You can learn more news from Sunday here, in addition to more in-depth reporting and daily recaps here. Also, hear and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.