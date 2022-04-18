Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 17)

toggle caption Sergei Supinsky/AFP by way of Getty Images

As Sunday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Russia is renewing its assaults on the Kyiv area after retreating from the capital. The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Sunday that it destroyed an ammunition manufacturing unit close to town of Brovary, within the Kyiv area, in a single day. The new wave of assaults served as a reminder of the threat still facing Kyiv. Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted on Saturday that it was the second day in a row of explosions within the capital.

A gaggle of Ukrainian fighters holed up within the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol are instructed by Russian forces to give up “in order to save their lives.” The Russian army has been unleashing a relentless assault towards the port metropolis in southeastern Ukraine, which is key to Moscow’s invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the current situation in Mariupol as “inhuman.”

Humanitarian corridors have been closed Sunday as a consequence of failed talks between the 2 international locations. That left as many as 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol with no way out.

At least 202 kids have been killed in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to preliminary data from the country’s Office of the Prosecutor General. Additionally, greater than 361 kids have been injured, officers stated. UNICEF, the United Nations company for kids, estimates that almost two-thirds of Ukrainian kids have been displaced within the battle.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis known as for an finish to battle in Ukraine. “May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” he told a crowd of worshipers in St. Peter’s Square.

A brand new era of younger Ukrainian politicians say the war is accelerating their efforts to push for the country to be more aligned with Europe.

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border are seeking asylum.

Despite the nation’s NATO membership, Polish citizens are joining the military and learning to shoot guns in case they should defend towards a Russian invasion.

For a number of days, eastern Ukraine has been bracing for more fighting as Russia prepares what’s anticipated to be a significant offensive within the area.

For context and extra in-depth tales, you will discover NPR's full coverage here. Also, pay attention and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.