Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 19)

As Monday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the day:

Ukrainian and Russian leaders stated a new phase of Russian operations in Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian officers dubbed it the battle for the Donbas, referring to the japanese space that Moscow had beforehand pressed Kyiv to cede to Russian-aligned separatists. The Kremlin has acknowledged two separatist republics within the Donetsk and Luhansk areas that make up the Donbas.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated a “substantial part” of the Russian military is now concerned within the army operation. Luhansk’s regional governor stated Russian forces captured the town of Kreminna. Rockets and artillery shells fell on a number of Ukrainian cities, with Ukrainian media reporting explosions and air raid sirens throughout lots of of miles. Ukrainian troops had been anticipated quickly to obtain extra heavy weaponry from the U.S. and NATO within the type of artillery, helicopters, drones and armored automobiles.

The Pentagon stated Russia’s “limited offensive operations” to date within the east are a “prelude” to bigger operations. The Russian army continued so as to add battalion tactical teams, one thing the U.S. sees as Russia’s try and keep away from repeating its errors from the beginning of the invasion, together with lack of meals, gas and different provides. A senior U.S. protection official stated Russia is now focusing on a more limited region, and has spent important time build up substantial provides.

The subsequent part of peace talks stays unsure. Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak stated it was hard to predict when talks might resume due to the continued siege of Mariupol and the brand new offensive. Russia has accused Ukraine of undermining the talks with changing demands.

As Russia launches a brand new offensive, what did it learn from the first one?

A Mariupol native has created a website for residents to find missing loved ones.

A Facebook publish helped a Ukrainian household find refuge in the U.S.

Russian invasion upends the young, flourishing Ukrainian publishing industry.

Who is the true Elvira Nabiullina? NPR's Planet Money newsletter looks into the Russian central banker's previous.

Russia confirms a brand new offensive is underway in eastern Ukraine.

