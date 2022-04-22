Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 21)

toggle caption Ed Jones/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP by way of Getty Images

As Thursday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Russia claimed victory in its bid to take the strategic Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol, although some Ukrainian troopers stay inside town’s metal mill. Russian President Vladimir Putin advised his protection minister in a televised assembly not to storm the Azovstal plant with its sprawling tunnels, directing him as an alternative to seal grounds “so that not even a fly could come through.” The Ukrainian troopers beforehand rejected a number of Russian calls to surrender. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy mentioned round 120,000 civilians stay stranded within the besieged and destroyed metropolis.

The U.S. is offering one other $800 million in army support to Ukraine, President Biden mentioned, including that he plans to ask Congress for extra funding subsequent week. The new package deal consists of heavy artillery weapons, ammunition and tactical drones. According to the Pentagon, the brand new army support should start reaching Ukraine by the weekend. Leaders from Spain and Denmark, in Kyiv to satisfy with Zelenskyy, also pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine.

China maintained its stance of refusing to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Chinese chief Xi Jinping mentioned his authorities helps diplomatic talks to resolve worldwide disputes and opposes “wanton use” of sanctions.

The Biden administration introduced a brand new program for Ukrainian refugees to come back on to the U.S. with help from a U.S.-based sponsor. U.S. officers hope the brand new process will discourage Ukrainians from trying to enter the nation from Mexico. The “Uniting for Ukraine” program will enable Ukrainian refugees, with monetary ensures from an individual or a gaggle within the U.S., to remain within the nation for as much as two years.

In-depth

Polish ladies band collectively to provide Ukrainian women car rides to safe refuge.

Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha delivers an urgent message to U.S. audiences.

‘Navalny’ documentary spotlights the Russian who dared to take on Putin.

Anastasia thinks about leaving Russia. Here’s what her life looks like today.

Dozens of comedian creators collaborate on an anthology to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Photos

Mariupol evacuations fail because the U.S. agrees to more aid for Ukraine.

Earlier developments

You can learn more news from Thursday here and more daily recaps here. For context and extra in-depth tales, yow will discover NPR’s full coverage here. Also, hear and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.