Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 23)

toggle caption Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP through Getty Images

Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP through Getty Images

As Saturday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says two U.S. Cabinet officials will meet him in Kyiv on Sunday. State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shall be in Ukraine’s capital, in response to Zelenskyy. Another international chief, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, will meet the Ukrainian president on Thursday.

Six individuals had been killed in Odesa when Russian cruise missiles struck an apartment building, in response to Ukrainian officers. A 3-month-old baby was among the many six killed. The metropolis’s mayor criticized Russia for the assault, noting it came about on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

Satellite photographs present what seems to be a second mass grave site close to Mariupol. The graves sit in a cemetery within the city of Vynohradne, a website that features a number of parallel trenches measuring 131 toes every, in response to satellite tv for pc imagery supplier Maxar Technologies. The photographs observe the invention of a myriad of freshly dug mass graves within the city of Manhush, simply 12 miles west of Mariupol.

An EU commerce official instructed NPR that the financial influence of defending Ukraine in opposition to Russia’s aggression is a price worth paying. European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis mentioned American and European assist to Ukraine — monetary, navy and humanitarian — was making a distinction on the bottom. “I very much expect that this solidarity is here to stay because the Western democratic world was able to react in a coordinated and forceful way,” he mentioned.

In-depth

Orthodox Easter shall be very different this year for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.

Another Ukrainian port metropolis — Mykolaiv — is preparing for a siege.

Earlier developments

You can learn more daily recaps here. For context and extra in-depth tales, yow will discover NPR’s full coverage here. Also, pay attention and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.