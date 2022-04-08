Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 7)

toggle caption Fadel Senna/AFP by way of Getty Images

As Thursday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Ukrainian officers are urging residents of the jap areas of Donestsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv to evacuate immediately. Russian troops have now withdrawn from the northern cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, however are believed to be regrouping for a possible new assault within the east, the place Moscow has acknowledged self-proclaimed separatist republics.

As U.S. and European allies met in Brussels, Ukraine pushed for extra army assist. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described his agenda in conferences with NATO overseas ministers as “weapons, weapons and weapons.”

The U.N. General Assembly voted to droop Russia from the Human Rights Council. The resolution cited reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” in Ukraine. The tally was 93 in favor and 24 towards, with 58 abstentions. China voted no, and India was amongst these abstaining.

Russia’s high diplomat accused Ukraine of backpedaling on a draft peace deal — a remark that Ukraine dismissed as propaganda. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a video address that Kyiv was changing demands related to Crimea, amongst different issues. Ukraine’s high negotiator famous that Lavrov was not on the negotiating workforce. Lavrov additionally spoke of “savage behavior” by Ukrainian forces, in an obvious nod at a graphic video posted this week that appeared to indicate Ukrainian troopers killing no less than one injured Russian prisoner-of-war.

Pink Floyd introduced the discharge of its first new music in 28 years, to raise money for Ukrainians. The new single, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” consists of vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox, who interrupted his music tour within the U.S. to hitch a territorial protection unit in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters had been simply sanctioned. Here’s what we know about them.

A satellite tv for pc picture reveals Russian troops were stationed in Chernobyl’s radioactive zone.

Ukrainians return to Borodyanka after Russian withdrawal and find their town in ruins.

Doctors in Chernihiv bear witness to their hospital’s fate after Russian shelling.

Finnish customs seizes tens of millions of {dollars}’ price of artwork headed to Russia.

