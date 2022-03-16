Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 15)

toggle caption Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

As Tuesday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the day:

Three European Union prime ministers turned the primary overseas leaders to journey to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion started. Leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived by train for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reveal the bloc’s “unequivocal support” for Ukrainian independence. U.S. President Biden will journey to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels on March 24 for a summit on Ukraine.

Kyiv braces for stepped-up bombardments as assaults improve on town’s residential targets. A senior U.S. protection official says Russian forces haven’t appreciably superior on the capital prior to now day, however the Kremlin is believed to be “considering their resupply and manning options.”

More than 3 million folks have fled Ukraine for the reason that conflict started, in one of many world’s worst refugee crises, the United Nations says. The variety of refugees arriving in Poland — 1.8 million — matches the inhabitants of the capital metropolis, Warsaw.

Russian state-TV staffer who interrupted a newscast with an anti-war poster appeared in courtroom. Marina Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after she burst onto the stay set with an indication studying, “No War. … Don’t believe propaganda.” For now, she faces a fine for a charge of organizing an uncoordinated occasion.

Two members of a Fox News crew have been killed exterior Kyiv. Veteran video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova died after their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Their colleague, correspondent Benjamin Hall, stays hospitalized in Ukraine.

In-depth

Telegram is the app of alternative within the conflict in Ukraine despite experts’ privacy concerns.

New U.Ok. sanctions goal Russian vodka, luxury vehicles, fashion and artwork.

What’s the distinction between a “normal” billionaire and a Russian “oligarch”? Here’s the history.

Ukrainian refugees proceed to cross into Poland. See photos from two Polish border towns.

How can Russia’s previous army campaigns assist us perceive what’s subsequent in Ukraine? Hear the conversation.

Language app Duolingo sees spike in people learning Ukrainian.

Earlier developments

You can learn more news from Tuesday here, in addition to more in-depth reporting and daily recaps here. Also, hear and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.