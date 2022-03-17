Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 16)

toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

As Wednesday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the day:

A theater sheltering civilians was bombed in besieged Mariupol, Ukrainian officers say. Russia denies the airstrike. Mariupol’s metropolis council shared photos of a smoldering constructing, saying lots of of residents had taken refuge inside and the variety of casualties was not but recognized. Elsewhere in southern Ukraine, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, captured by Russian troops last week, has been freed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. Congress, calling on it “to do more.” Specifically, Zelenskyy continues to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which most U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration don’t again. President Biden, in the meantime, authorised $800 million more in security assistance to Ukraine and vowed to ship more weapons. He additionally referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin “a war criminal.”

A high Ukrainian negotiator says Ukraine and Russia is perhaps transferring nearer to a potential cease-fire. Some Russian officers have additionally hinted that the 2 sides could also be nearer to a deal, however Putin has not signaled a readiness to tug again forces.

The United Nations’ high courtroom in The Hague has ordered Russia to halt its army operation in Ukraine. The International Court of Justice said proof didn’t help the Kremlin’s justification for the assault. Its rulings are binding, however nations have ignored them prior to now.

Russia is going through a debt-payment deadline that would imply a historic sovereign default. The nation needs to pay $117 million in interest funds on two bonds which might be denominated in {dollars}, however Russia has misplaced entry to a lot of its international reserves.

In-depth

What does Ukraine battle information appear like from Russia? Narrative-shaping begins with words — each chosen and left unsaid.

Lviv takes in displaced Ukrainians, however house and sources are strained. See photos from the city’s cultural hubs.

A Russian-owned superyacht named Ragnar is caught in Norway as a result of no one will sell it fuel.

Ukraine scrambles to protect artifacts and monuments from Russian assault.

A school pupil in occupied Ukraine says shopping for meals means it’s a lucky day.

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch warns that Putin will transfer west if he wins in Ukraine.

Earlier developments

