Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 18)

As Friday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Russian missiles hit a plant on Lviv’s outskirts in western Ukraine, an space that has served as a relative protected haven. The strike focused a repair facility for fighter jets. Ukrainian officers stated missiles had been launched from the Black Sea. On Lviv’s historic sq., 109 empty strollers were lined up in a visual installation, representing youngsters killed within the conflict.

At least 130 individuals have been pulled from the Mariupol theater that was hit earlier this week by a Russian airstrike. Hundreds more remain under the rubble as rescue crews work to seek out them, Ukrainian officers stated.

The United Nations says almost 1 / 4 of Ukraine’s inhabitants is now displaced by the conflict. On prime of the 3.2 million Ukrainians who’ve fled the nation, one other 6.5 million individuals have been displaced inside Ukraine, according to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration.

President Biden spoke with Chinese chief Xi Jinping in regards to the implications for Beijing if it decides to provide material assistance to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The White House has not publicly described these implications.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a uncommon public look at a stadium in Moscow, packed with thousands of flag-waving people and banners studying “For Russia” and “For a World without Nazism.” He praised Russian fighters in what he calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, saying the trouble had united the nation.

In-depth

Putin’s warning to anti-war Russians evokes Stalinist purges.

Ukraine seems to have stalled Russia’s advance. Here’s what that could mean.

Far from the entrance traces, Ukrainians guard checkpoints and wait for the war to come.

The World Health Organization says Ukrainian well being care is underneath assault, and it needs more funds to help.

McDonald’s is exiting Russia, however its golden arches may not be going far.

Some see hints of McCarthyism in the cultural boycott of Russia.

We’re not listening to a lot about WNBA star Brittney Griner since her detention in Russia. Could that be good?

Earlier developments

