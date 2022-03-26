Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 25)

toggle caption Satellite picture (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

As Friday attracts to an finish in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

The Russian navy is stepping its up air and floor assaults within the Donbas area in jap Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. defense official, however the official mentioned the Russians haven’t made any important advances thus far. The Russian Defense Ministry mentioned it’s specializing in the Donbas. Pro-Russian forces have managed elements of this area since 2014, however Ukraine’s troops have maintained their maintain on a part of it.

President Biden visited Poland Friday, reassuring a weak ally. He has been touring alongside NATO’s jap flank, together with a cease in a Polish city only 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. He met with U.S. troops stationed close to Poland’s border with Ukraine and with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Ukraine says that Moscow’s negotiating positions have turn out to be extra “appropriate” because the Russian navy advance has stalled in some locations. Ukraine’s international minister repeated requires extra sanctions on Russia and extra navy assist to Ukraine to assist persuade Moscow to start out shifting previous ultimatums. Russia has demanded that Ukraine acknowledge Crimea as a part of Russia, and Luhansk and Donetsk as impartial states.

In Kyiv, Russia has apparently halted its floor offensive. Russian forces are digging in and exhibiting no indicators of attempting to advance on the capital. Ukrainian forces say they’ve regained most of suburban Irpin.

Biden and the European Commission president introduced a brand new job power to seek out methods to scale back Europe’s dependence on Russian natural gas by subsequent winter. Biden mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin has lengthy used vitality to coerce and manipulate its neighbors. “He’s used the profits to drive his war machine,” Biden mentioned.

In depth

A month into the battle, more than half of Ukrainian children are displaced.

Some Russians are fleeing Russia. Not due to the battle, but because of their own government.

At Ukraine’s largest kids’s hospital, the battle’s youngest casualties describe what they’ve been through.

The Russian airstrike on a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, may have killed 300 people sheltering there.

A high Russian journalist discovered a pig’s head and antisemitic slur left at his door — the latest in a series of acts of intimidation inside Russia.

Ukrainian journalists are reportedly being held hostage by Russian forces.

The Russian TV editor who protested the battle on dwell TV will face a fine for her actions.

Earlier developments

You can learn more news from Friday here, in addition to more in-depth reporting and daily recaps here.