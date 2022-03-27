Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 26)

toggle caption Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP through Getty Images

As Saturday attracts to an finish in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the day:

Russian forces attacked the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on Saturday night native time, simply in the future after its army introduced it could refocus its strategy on the jap a part of Ukraine. Lviv officers say there have been three highly effective explosions.

President Biden met with Ukraine’s protection minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and its international minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in Warsaw, Poland, because the U.S. continues to indicate assist for the besieged nation one month after Russia’s invasion. The assembly occurred earlier than Biden gave a significant speech in Warsaw.

President Biden additionally spent a part of his go to to Poland assembly with Ukrainian refugees who’ve been displaced within the final month by the invasion.

Russian forces are being met with Ukrainian protesters within the cities they invade. Across the border in Poland, protestors additionally gathered within the streets to protest in assist of Ukraine.

Here’s what what support for Ukraine appears to be like like throughout the U.S.

Near Russian-controlled areas of Georgia, people are watching what happens in Ukraine.

Alcohol bans in Ukraine have led to a whisper community amongst these searching for a drink.

Russia stashed away billions earlier than invading Ukraine. China may have helped hide it.

You can learn more news from Saturday here, in addition to more in-depth reporting and daily recaps here.