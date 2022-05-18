Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (May 17)

toggle caption Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

As Tuesday attracts to a detailed in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed below are the important thing developments of the day:

Ukraine’s final stand in Mariupol gave the impression to be over, as fighters holed up within the Azovstal metal mill laid down arms after an virtually three-month Russian siege of the southern port metropolis. Since Monday, greater than 260 Ukrainian troopers — together with 53 critically injured — have been evacuated to Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine. More fighters within the plant’s catacombs await comparable evacuation. Russia referred to as it give up; Ukraine stated the fighters had accomplished their mission, with officers expressing hope they might quickly return in a prisoner-of-war alternate.

Historically impartial Finland and Sweden moved ahead with their bids to hitch NATO, as Turkey stands in opposition to the plan, which requires unanimous assist of all 30 NATO members. This week, Turkey’s international minister is slated to satisfy with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and President Biden will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The International Criminal Court dispatched what it referred to as “the largest ever single field deployment” of war-crime investigators to Ukraine. The staff consists of 42 investigators, forensic specialists and assist workers to collect potential proof “in a manner that strengthens its admissibility in future proceedings.” The prosecutor at The Hague-based worldwide tribunal opened an investigation into potential warfare crimes dedicated by Russian troops in Ukraine shortly after the invasion started on Feb. 24.

The Cannes Film Festival started with a reside video tackle from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He delivered an emotional speech, urging filmmakers to face in vocal opposition to dictators, recalling Charlie Chaplin’s movie The Great Dictator, which confronted Nazism. The pageant has banned Russians with hyperlinks to the federal government.

In an tackle marking Greece’s anniversary of independence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to the U.S. Congress, saying the Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom because the Greeks and the Americans had accomplished in historical past. “We stand by Ukraine against Putin’s aggression,” he stated, vowing that Putin “will not succeed.” Mitsotakis additionally met with President Biden to discuss developments in Ukraine and Russia.

In-depth

People are selecting up the items round Kharkiv after liberation by Ukrainian forces.

Shelter.Lviv began on Instagram. It’s now helped house 4,000 women and children.

Ukraine says it is downed 200 plane, a mark of Russian failures in the sky.

This college takes youngsters from probably the most traumatized components of Ukraine — and offers hope.

Special report

Russia’s warfare in Ukraine is altering the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can learn more daily recaps here. For context and extra in-depth tales, you’ll find NPR’s full coverage here. Also, pay attention and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.