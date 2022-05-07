Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (May 6)

toggle caption Alexei Alexandrov/AP

As Friday attracts to an in depth in Kyiv and in Moscow, listed here are the important thing developments of the day:

Ukrainian forces inside Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal metal works proceed resistance. United Nations support employees are pushing to evacuate extra folks from the bunkers and tunnels contained in the plant, saying that fifty extra civilians — together with 11 kids — had been rescued within the newest operation.

The United Nations Security Council issued its first assertion on Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The Security Council members, which embody Russia, reached an agreement to specific “deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine” in addition to “strong support” for efforts to search out “a peaceful solution.”

Global human rights group Amnesty International stated it has documented battle crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. In a brand new report based mostly on an “extensive on-the-ground investigation,” the group cited illegal assaults and willful, extrajudicial killings of civilians within the area northwest of Kyiv. Russia has denied all such accusations. Amnesty alleged that shootings, torture and different crimes had been “part of a pattern” for areas managed by Russian forces.

Blocked ports and transport disruptions have trapped virtually 25 million tons of grain exports in Ukraine, according to a U.N. food agency official. This is likely one of the key causes behind world meals costs hitting an all-time excessive in March, although new data show they eased barely in April.

First woman Jill Biden will spend Mother’s Day along the Slovakia-Ukraine border, assembly with Ukrainian moms and youngsters who fled their nation after Russia’s invasion. During a four-day go to to Romania and Slovakia, she may even tour colleges which have taken in Ukrainian refugees and can meet with U.S. troops stationed alongside NATO’s japanese flank.

How an enormous metal plant turned the center of Ukraine’s resistance in Mariupol.

What’s a very good phrase for the reception and medical care given to Ukrainian refugees in Europe? “Generous.”

Ukrainian farmers wrestle as Russian forces wreak havoc, mining fields and stealing equipment.

