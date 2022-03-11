World
russia: UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled a gathering Friday at Russia‘s request to debate what Moscow claims are “the navy organic actions of the US on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration.
“This is strictly the form of false flag effort now we have warned Russia may provoke to justify a organic or chemical weapons assault,“ Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations mentioned late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for selling their disinformation.“
The Russian request, introduced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the US rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and organic labs with US assist.
In response to this week’s accusations by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova with out proof White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning Wednesday that Russia may use chemical or organic weapons in opposition to Ukraine, the neighbor it has invaded.
Psaki referred to as Russia’s declare “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an apparent ploy by Russia to attempt to justify its additional premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified assault on Ukraine.”
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday referred to as the Russian declare “a bunch of malarkey.”
Dalton mentioned “Russia has a well-documented historical past of utilizing chemical weapons and has lengthy maintained a organic weapons program in violation of worldwide regulation“ in addition to “a observe file of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.“
Dmitry Chumakov, one other Russian deputy UN ambassador, repeated the accusation Wednesday, urging Western media to cowl “the information about secret organic laboratories in Ukraine.”
A tweet from Russia’s Ministry of Defense, after Polyansky’s tweet calling for a council assembly, referred to a “briefing on the outcomes of the evaluation of paperwork associated to the navy organic actions of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.”
The UN introduced Thursday night that the assembly will happen at 10am EST however then pushed it again to 11am EST. UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu and UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo are scheduled to transient the council.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated Thursday what he mentioned Wednesday — that the World Health Organization, which has been working with the Ukrainian authorities, “mentioned they’re unaware of any exercise on the a part of the Ukrainian authorities which is inconsistent with its worldwide treaty obligations, together with on chemical weapons or organic weapons.”
The United States for months has warned about Russian “false flag” operations to create a pretext for the invasion.
The White House warning, and Dalton’s assertion Thursday, steered Russia may search to create a pretense for additional escalating the two-week-old battle that has seen the Russian offensive slowed by stronger than anticipated Ukrainian defenders, however not stopped.
The worldwide neighborhood for years has assessed that Russia used chemical weapons in finishing up assassination makes an attempt in opposition to Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny, now in a Russian jail, and former spy Sergei Skripal, who lives within the United Kingdom. Russia additionally helps the Assad authorities in Syria, which has used chemical weapons in opposition to its individuals in an 11-year-long civil conflict.
The Security Council held its month-to-month assembly Thursday on Syria’s chemical weapons with disarmament chief Nakamitsu criticizing the Syrian authorities for repeatedly refusing to reply questions on its chemical weapons program and urging the Assad authorities to take action.
Last June, the pinnacle of the worldwide chemical weapons watchdog, Fernando Arias, mentioned its consultants investigated 77 allegations in opposition to Syria and concluded that in 17 instances chemical weapons have been seemingly or positively used.
Nakamitsu ended her assertion on Thursday by saying: “The use of chemical weapons is a grave violation of worldwide regulation and an affront to our shared humanity.”
“We want to stay vigilant to make sure that these terrible weapons are by no means used once more, and are eradicated, not solely in Syria, however all over the place,” she mentioned.
US deputy ambassador Richard Mills mentioned that sadly Syria has assistance on the council from its ally Russia, which he mentioned “has repeatedly unfold disinformation concerning Syria’s repeated use of chemical weapons.”
“The latest internet of lies that Russia has forged in an try and justify the premeditated and unjustified conflict it has undertaken in opposition to Ukraine, ought to clarify, as soon as and for all, that Russia additionally can’t be trusted when it talks about chemical weapon use in Syria,” Mills mentioned.
Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, advised the council that “the parallels” between Russia’s motion in Ukraine — “besieging cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, forcing tens of millions to flee in quest of security” — and its actions in Syria “are clear.”
“Regrettably, the comparability additionally extends to chemical weapons, as we see the acquainted specter of Russian chemical weapons disinformation elevating its head in Ukraine,” he mentioned.
