Russia unleashes new wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital

More than 100,000 individuals protested in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, calling for the top of Russia’s invasion and saying historical past mustn’t repeat itself. Train and underground service was interrupted in some elements of the German capital as hundreds made their technique to the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, close to the Russian embassy. The crowd of protesters bearing indicators studying: “Stop the War”, “Putin’s last war” and “We stand with Ukraine” together with Ukrainian and European Union flags, prolonged from the Victory Column within the coronary heart of the capital alongside the Straße des 17.