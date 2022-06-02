Russia urges Turkey to ‘refrain from actions’ which could escalate tensions in Syria

Russia urged Turkey to “refrain” from launching an offensive operation in Northern Syria to keep away from “provoking an additional escalation of tensions” within the nation, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced launching a army marketing campaign focusing on Kurdish “terrorists”.

“We received with alarm reports of such a forceful operation. Such a step, in the absence of the consent of the legitimate government of Syria, would constitute a direct violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and would provoke an additional escalation of tension in this country,” Russian overseas ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned on Thursday.

She added: “We hope that Ankara will refrain from actions that could lead to a dangerous deterioration of the already difficult situation in Syria.”

Erdogan had introduced that Turkey will launch a cross-border operation in opposition to the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – an outlawed Kurdish group which has led an insurgency in opposition to Turkey and created a battle that has killed tens of 1000’s.

However, the YPG types the core of the US-led forces within the combat in opposition to the extremist ISIS group.

