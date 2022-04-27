Russia, US make surprise prisoner swap

Russia and the United States have carried out a long-discussed prisoner swap however one that also got here as a shock.

Russia launched US citizen Trevor Reed and obtained Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted within the US, in change, the Russian overseas ministry introduced on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden confirmed Reed’s launch in Washington DC.

Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had mentioned the change at their summit assembly in Geneva final yr.

In view of the tense relations between the 2 nations, drastically exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict, this growth is sudden.

The US had repeatedly demanded the discharge of the 30-year-old Reed.

In July 2020, he was sentenced to 9 years in a jail camp for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officials and resisting Russian authorities whereas drunk.

The US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, had criticised the sentence as absurd theatre.

Reed’s household had additionally lobbied the US authorities to do every little thing doable to safe the previous US Marine’s launch.

Russian pilot Yaroshenko had been sentenced to twenty years in jail for drug smuggling within the US in 2010.

Russia had proposed a prisoner swap for Yaroshenko in July 2019 in change for the discharge of any US citizen.

Yaroshenko is a pilot convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the nation.

He was arrested by US particular forces in Liberia in 2010.

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” Biden stated.

He stated the previous US soldier was not in Russian custody.

He didn’t present extra particular particulars.

Biden thanked Sullivan and different US authorities officers for his or her efforts to safe Reed’s launch.

The negotiations had required “difficult decisions,” he pressured.

“His safe return is a testament to the priority my administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”

with reporting from Reuters