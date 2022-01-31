Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

The United States and Russia are squaring off on the UN Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow’s actions a risk to worldwide peace and safety, whereas a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday’s assembly as a “PR stunt.”

The session kicks off extra high-level diplomacy this week, though talks between the US and Russia have up to now did not ease tensions within the disaster. Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders, stoking fears within the West of an invasion.

Russia denies it intends to launch an assault however demanded that NATO promise by no means to permit Ukraine to affix the alliance, halt the deployment of NATO weapons close to Russian borders, and roll again its forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the US name these calls for inconceivable.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t make any seen progress in easing the tensions at their assembly in Geneva earlier this month. They are anticipated to talk by telephone Tuesday, in line with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

US President Joe Biden warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone name Thursday that there’s a “distinct possibility” Russia might start an incursion in February, however the Ukrainian chief sought to minimize the conflict fears, saying Western alarm over an imminent invasion has prompted many buyers within the nation’s monetary markets to money out.

Zelenskyy stated Friday that “we aren’t seeing any escalation bigger than before,” and charged that the Russian buildup may very well be an try by Moscow to exert “psychological pressure” and sow panic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with Zelenskyy, and can communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Monday, to induce him to “step back,” Johnson’s workplace stated. Johnson says he’s contemplating sending lots of of British troops to NATO international locations within the Baltic area as a present of power.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Monday that “hysteria promoted by Washington triggers hysteria in Ukraine, where people are almost starting to pack their bags for the front line.”

While Russia might attempt to block the Security Council assembly if it will get the help of 9 of the 15 members, the US was assured it had “more than sufficient support” to carry it, in line with a senior official within the Biden administration who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of he was not approved to speak publicly.

Any formal motion by the Security Council is extraordinarily unlikely, given Russia’s veto energy and its ties with others on the council, together with China.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated Russia’s actions pose “a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter.”

Speaking Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Thomas-Greenfield stated: “We’re going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we’re not going to be distracted by their propaganda.”

She stated final week that council members “must squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, for Europe, and for the core obligations and principles of the international order should Russia further invade Ukraine.”

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky tweeted that he hoped different Security Council members “will not support this clear PR stunt.”

Assuming the assembly goes forward, the council will first hear a briefing by a senior UN official adopted by statements from its 15 members together with Russia, the United States and European members France, Ireland, United Kingdom and Albania. Under council guidelines, Ukraine can even communicate.

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun indicated Beijing helps Moscow in opposing a council assembly.

“Both sides have shown willingness to continue their negotiations,” he advised a number of reporters on Friday. “Let them settle the differences through dialogue, through negotiations.”

“Russia has said clearly they have no intention to have a war” and the Security Council ought to “help to deescalate the situation instead of adding fuel to the fire,” Zhang stated.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s UN ambassador, stated her nation desires to see calm prevail.

“We need to see de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue,” she added.

On Sunday, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, said that in the event of an attack, lawmakers want Russia to face “the mother of all sanctions.” That includes actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy and increased lethal aid to Ukraine’s military.

The sanctions under consideration would apparently be significantly stronger than those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those penalties have been seen as ineffective.

Menendez also raised the prospect of imposing some punishments preemptively, before any invasion.

