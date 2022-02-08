World
russia: US turns heat on Germany to enlist support against Russia – Times of India
WASHINGTON: With German chancellor Olaf Scholz standing beside him, US President Joe Biden warned on Monday that Washington would shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that’s poised to produce Russian gasoline to Germany “if Russian tanks or troops cross the border into Ukraine once more.”
The menace — which Scholz didn’t instantly endorse other than pledging to work with the United States — got here whilst French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t persuade Russian President Vlamidir Putin throughout talks in Moscow to again down from a army construct up on the Ukraine border, which in Washington’s eyes presages an imminent invasion.
Russia has rubbished the American evaluation that an invasion is imminent, however left little doubt that it’s going to keep a powerful army posture so long as the US and Nato allies commit to tug again Nato growth to its borders, together with an endeavor that Ukraine won’t be drafted within the group.
Nato’s power has greater than doubled to 30 international locations for the reason that finish of the Cold War that dismantled the previous Soviet Union. A grouping that had 12 founding members and ended at Italy is now at Russia’s doorstep, pulling in former Soviet republics within the Baltics. Ukraine, which Russia traditionally sees as being in its sphere of affect, is the brand new battleground.
In an effort to assuage Moscow, the US has indicated informally that Ukraine’s membership of Nato isn’t instantly on the playing cards, however Russia, which has been nibbling away at Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine, needs a proper dedication. On Monday, Biden even indicated that Washington had accepted Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory up to now, saying US retaliation would come if Russia invades the border of Ukraine AGAIN.
But Russia remained unimpressed, with Putin apparently searching for ironclad ensures from Macron. Moscow maintains that it’s the US and its European allies who’re being provocative in pushing east and making an attempt to draft Ukraine into Nato, threatening Russia’s safety and its sphere of affect.
“Do you understand it or not, that if Ukraine joins Nato and attempts to bring Crimea back by military means, the European countries will be automatically pulled into a war conflict with Russia?” Putin stated in Moscow, speaking up Russian nuclear prowess, which he claimed outperforms the west’s in some methods.
“There will be no winners. And you will be pulled into this conflict against your will,” the Russian chief warned, whilst his aides later shot down French claims that he had agreed to reel again conflict video games and deployments on the border.
Macron later left for talks in Kiev, and Scholz is scheduled to go to Moscow subsequent week for extra talks amid some frustration in Washington that European powers will not be on the identical web page because the US on the subject of countering Russia.
Some US analysts have expressed suspicion that Germany isn’t absolutely on board in Nato’s stand towards Moscow as a result of ff its power dependency vis a vis Russia that provides greater than 25 per cent of its gasoline wants. But Biden pushed again at recommendations that Berlin isn’t a dependable ally, asserting, “Germany is completely reliable — completely, totally, thoroughly reliable. I have no doubt about Germany at all.”
The US is holding talks with gas-producing international locations reminiscent of Qatar to safe back-up provides for Germany in case Russia shuts off its pipeline, which is also devastating for all sides — together with to Russia, which might lose income apart from going through extreme sanctions if it does invade.
Biden stated on the press convention that he and Scholz “discussed the challenges we’re facing to the international order from China, along with Russia and other competitors that are pursuing more illiberal futures.”
