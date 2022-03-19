Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Russia used its latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the primary time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage web site within the nation’s west, the protection ministry stated.

“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aero ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition” within the village of Deliatyn within the Ivano-Frankivsk area,” the Russian protection ministry stated Saturday.

State information company RIA Novosti stated it was the primary use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons throughout what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in pro-Western Ukraine.

