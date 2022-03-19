Asia

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham38 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Russia used its latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the primary time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage web site within the nation’s west, the protection ministry stated.

“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aero ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition” within the village of Deliatyn within the Ivano-Frankivsk area,” the Russian protection ministry stated Saturday.

State information company RIA Novosti stated it was the primary use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons throughout what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in pro-Western Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor

Russian official sees progress with Ukraine on neutrality, not on ‘denazification’

Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham38 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button