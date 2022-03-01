Russia used powerful vacuum bomb on Ukraine, envoy says

Russia used the potent vacuum bomb throughout its invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, informed reporters on Monday evening after a gathering with U.S. lawmakers.

A vacuum bomb, additionally known as a thermobaric weapon, works by taking in oxygen to create highly effective, high-temperature explosions. If utilized in a civilian setting, such an assault may represent a conflict crime.

“They used the vacuum bomb today,” Markarova mentioned.

The bomb destroyed a Ukrainian military base within the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, killing 70 troopers, Sumy area administrative chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy mentioned on his Telegram channel. Images from the scene confirmed the center third of a most important constructing gutted by the blast.

Okhtyrka Mayor Pavel Kuzmenko described the weapon used within the assault as a vacuum bomb.

Ukrainian media have carried eyewitness video of the blast, which had a timestamp of 5:32 p.m. on Monday.

In Washington, the White House mentioned it had not independently verified the incidents.

“I don’t have any confirmation of that,” mentioned White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. “We have seen the reports. If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime.”