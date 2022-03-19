World
Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia used its latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the primary time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage website within the nation’s west, the defence ministry mentioned.
Russia has by no means earlier than admitted utilizing the high-precision weapon in fight, and state information company RIA Novosti mentioned it was the primary use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons throughout the battle in pro-Western Ukraine.
“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a big underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition within the village of Deliatyn within the Ivano-Frankivsk area”, the Russian defence ministry mentioned Saturday.
A defence ministry spokesman declined to remark when reached by AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the Kinzhal (Dagger) missile “an ideal weapon” that flies at 10 instances the pace of sound and might overcome air-defence methods.
The Kinzhal missile was one in every of an array of recent weapons Putin unveiled in his state-of-the-nation handle in 2018.
Deliatyn, a village within the foothills of the picturesque Carpathian mountains, is situated exterior town of Ivano-Frankivsk.
The area of Ivano-Frankivsk shares a 50-kilometre (30-mile) lengthy border with Nato member Romania.
