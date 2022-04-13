Russia using same tactics in Ukraine as in Syria: Ukraine FM Kuleba

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned Russia’s techniques in Ukraine are just like its army offensive in Syria in an interview with Al Hadath on Tuesday.

“You may recall that in Syria, Russian Air Force was actively used to destroy entire cities and villages before ground forces would move in. The same tactics [are] being used in Ukraine,” Kuleba mentioned.

The former military commander General Alexander Dvornikov who led Russia’s offensive in Syria was just lately appointed as the brand new commander of operations in Ukraine.

After being appointed on Sunday, Dvornikov, 60, will lead Russian troops on the bottom in Ukraine. The normal has what US National safety Advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly described as “a resume that includes brutality against civilians in other theaters, in Syria.”

“The former commander of the Russian army in Syria was recently appointed as commander of [the operation] of the Russian army in Ukraine. So this means that more damage [will be caused,] more civilians will die, more cities will be destroyed because of the Russian indiscriminate military attacks,” mentioned Kuleba.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a “special operation.” As a results of the invasion, hundreds have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Kuleba additionally expressed his concern in regards to the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol that has fallen sufferer to Russian assaults and airstrikes because the starting of the invasion.

“Well, Mariupol is a besieged city. Inside of the city, there are civilians who are suffering from Russian offensive [and] strikes. And there are there are also Ukrainian defenders of the city. We, as the government of Ukraine, to our deepest regret, have no access to Mariupol.”

The overseas minister mentioned that the Ukrainian authorities has been working onerous to determine an answer to evacuate and assist Mariupol’s civilians, including that so as to have the ability to perform evacuations rapidly and effectively, Ukraine wanted extra army planes.

“We are ready to buy them [military planes], we are ready to take them for free. But we need them to speed [up] to save peoples’ lives, both civilian and military lives,” he mentioned, once more including that the issue lies in the best way the Russian military has been finishing up assaults in Ukraine and in contrast its techniques to the best way they fought in Syria.

