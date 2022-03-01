Europe
Russia views US decision to expel 12 diplomats as hostile act – Ambassador
Russia views announcement of 12 Russian diplomats within the UN as
personae non grata by the US as a hostile transfer, Russian Ambassador
in Washington Anatoly Antonov advised reporters, Trend studies citing
TASS.
“These acts of the administration fire up emotions of deep
disappointment and full rejection. The US authorities once more
violated its commitments to supply regular work situations for
consultant places of work of overseas states below the worldwide
group,” the Ambassador said. “Russian diplomats have been hit
once more. This is a hostile transfer towards our nation,” he added.