Russia views US decision to expel 12 diplomats as hostile act – Ambassador

Russia views announcement of 12 Russian diplomats within the UN as

personae non grata by the US as a hostile transfer, Russian Ambassador

in Washington Anatoly Antonov advised reporters, Trend studies citing

TASS.

“These acts of the administration fire up emotions of deep

disappointment and full rejection. The US authorities once more

violated its commitments to supply regular work situations for

consultant places of work of overseas states below the worldwide

group,” the Ambassador said. “Russian diplomats have been hit

once more. This is a hostile transfer towards our nation,” he added.