Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commander

Russia “violated” a truce it promised on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the place Ukrainian forces are making a final stand within the metropolis, a Ukrainian commander stated Thursday, pleading for assist for “dying” troopers and the evacuation of civilians.

“The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from shelling in the basement of the plant,” Svyatoslav Palamar, a commander of the Azov regiment, stated in a video on Telegram, indicating that “bloody battles” had been happening inside.

