Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis

Russia’s international ministry vowed on Saturday to impose powerful, however proportionate measures towards British pursuits in Russia over what it referred to as “sanctions hysteria” in London throughout the battle in Ukraine.

It mentioned that Britain had clearly chosen to maneuver towards an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no selection however to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which “will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia.”

President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia have been akin to a declaration of warfare and warned that any try and impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine can be tantamount to coming into the battle.

Putin reiterated that his goals in Ukraine are to defend Russian talking communities via the “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of the nation in order that it grew to become impartial.

