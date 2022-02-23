Russia vows ‘strong’ response to US ‘ineffective’ sanctions over Ukraine actions

Russia will give a “strong” response to US sanctions towards Moscow over the latter’s Ukraine steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

“There should be no doubt – the sanctions will be given a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but verified and sensitive for the American side,” state information company TASS cited the ministry as saying.

US President Joe Biden introduced on Tuesday the “first tranche” of sanctions towards Russia for what he described as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

This got here after Russia’s parliament accepted President Vladimir Putin’s request to make use of navy power outdoors the nation, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist areas in japanese Ukraine, a day after he acknowledged their independence.

The Russian ministry mentioned: “Despite the obvious futility of the efforts made over the years to hinder the development of our economy, the US is once again reflexively grasping at restrictive instruments that are ineffective and counterproductive from the point of view of American interests.”

“Sanctions pressure is not capable of affecting our determination to firmly defend our interests,” the ministry added, describing the American sanctions as a stereotypical transfer “of a unipolar world with a false conviction that the US is still entitled and can impose its own rules of the world order on everyone.”

