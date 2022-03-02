Russia wants launch guarantees from Europe’s Arianespace

Russia’s area company on Wednesday demanded authorized ensures from Europe’s Arianespace and OneWeb that satellites Moscow is about to launch this yr won’t be used for army functions.

Roscosmos additionally mentioned demanded the British authorities had to surrender its stake in OneWeb, a worldwide satellite tv for pc communications firm, due to “Britain’s hostile position on Russia.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The assertion from the Russian space agency got here as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of pro-Westen Ukraine went into its seventh day. Since then a whole bunch of Ukrainian civilians together with kids have been reported as killed.

“We demand exhaustive legally binding guarantees that OneWeb will not use these satellites for military purposes and will not provide these services to relevant military structures,” Roscosmos mentioned.

The area company mentioned the deadline to offer the ensures was 1830 GMT Friday. Otherwise, it mentioned, the launch of a Soyuz with 36 satellites set for Saturday shall be cancelled.

British operator OneWeb has been working to finish the development of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to offer enhanced broadband and different providers to international locations across the planet.

The UK firm plans for its international business web service to be operational by subsequent yr, supported by some 650 satellites.

Arianespace, which has labored with Russia for near 20 years, is underneath contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the top of 2022.

Read extra:

Russian FM Lavrov says time for US to remove nuclear weapons from Europe

China spy think tank says Russia sanctions will backfire

Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions