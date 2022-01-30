Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated Sunday that Moscow needed “mutually respectful” relations with Washington, as the 2 international locations stay at loggerheads over Ukraine.

“We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the United States, like with every country in the world,” Lavrov informed Russia’s Channel One.

“Learning from bitter experience, we do not want to remain in a position where our security is infringed daily,” Lavrov added.

Tensions have soared between Russia and the US after Western governments accused Moscow of amassing 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

Washington has warned that Russia may invade at any second, whereas Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky known as on his Western allies to keep away from stirring “panic.”

Citing the encroachment of NATO close to its jap border, Russia has put ahead safety calls for to Washington and the US-led navy alliance.

These embody a assure that NATO won’t admit new members, particularly Ukraine, and the US won’t set up new navy bases in ex-Soviet international locations.

Lavrov stated Sunday that NATO’s line of protection “continues moving eastwards” and has come “very close” to Ukraine.

Lavrov added that ex-Soviet Ukraine “is not ready” to affix the alliance and “would make no contribution to strengthening NATO security.”

Following a flurry of diplomatic efforts, Washington and NATO offered Moscow with a written response to the proposals.

Russia stated the replies, which weren’t made public, didn’t deal with its major issues however didn’t rule out additional talks.

