Moscow:

Russia on Sunday warned Ukraine’s neighbours together with NATO member Romania in opposition to internet hosting Kyiv’s navy plane, saying they may find yourself being concerned in an armed battle.

“We know for sure that Ukrainian combat aircraft have flown to Romania and other neighbouring countries,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned in a video briefing.

“The use of the airfield network of these countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against Russia’s army can be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict,” he added.

Konashenkov additionally claimed that “practically all” Ukraine’s combat-ready plane had been destroyed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly demanded that Western powers implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop extra Russian assaults.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will contemplate any nation imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to have entered into the navy battle.

