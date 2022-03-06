Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine would be entering conflict

Russia warned that any nation providing its airfields to Ukraine’s air pressure attacking Russian targets shall be thought of as having entered the battle, state information company TASS reported on Sunday.

“The use of the airfield networks of neighbouring countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict,” Russian protection navy spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated.

So far, the US and the EU have imposed crushing and wide-ranging sanctions on Russia to strain it into ceasing its navy marketing campaign in opposition to Ukraine, however have shied away from any motion that may be construed by Moscow as coming into into direct confrontation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated requested NATO to impose a no fly zone over Ukraine to assist it defend its skies from Russian air strikes, however the Atlantic alliance refused over considerations of being dragged into direct battle with Russia.

The Russian official added that Moscow’s forces destroyed “practically all combat-ready aviation of the Kiev regime.”

The UN additionally stated the Russian invasion, now in its eleventh day, has uprooted greater than 1.5 million folks, describing it because the fastest-growing refugee disaster in Europe since World War Two.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated on Sunday that greater than 360 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started on February 24, along with 759 injured civilians. The group estimated that actual figures are more likely to be “considerably higher.”

Images of destructions as a consequence of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities has attracted worldwide condemnation, and the International Criminal Court stated it has launched an investigation into potential battle crimes dedicated by Moscow in Ukraine.

