Russia warns of Ukrainian mines in Black Sea    

Russia on Saturday warned that mines that Ukrainians had deployed within the Black Sea in opposition to its “military operation” may drift so far as the straits of Bosphorus and the Mediterranean Sea.

“After the start of the Russian special military operation, Ukrainian naval forces had deployed barriers of mines around the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny,” the FSB safety service stated in an announcement, including that the mines had been “dilapidated” and made within the first half of the twentieth century.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Storms have reduce cables to a few of these mines that are actually floating freely within the western Black Sea, pushed alongside by wind and the currents, it stated.

Given the path of the currents “the floating of the mines toward the Bosphorus and then on to the Mediterranean is not excluded,” it stated.

Since launching its offensive on February 24, Russia has successfully blocked Ukraine’s entry to the Black Sea.

Read extra:

Turkey’s FM says Russia canceled Black Sea passage bid upon its request

Erdogan inaugurates world’s longest suspension bridge

Lithuania, Poland support collection, transfer of military gear to Ukraine: Report