Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US continues to arm Ukraine | Businessinsider

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a highway in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Sergei Supinsky/AFP by way of Getty Images

A Russian diplomatic observe informed the US to cease arming Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences.”

The observe was delivered to the State Department earlier this week, the Washington Post reported .

The observe was despatched because the US was getting ready to announce a brand new assist package deal for Ukraine.

Russia this week despatched a diplomatic observe to the State Department calling the US to cease sending navy assist to Ukraine.

The Washington Post first reported on the doc, additionally known as a demarche. “We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarisation of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” it learn.

The observe was despatched because the Biden administration readied itself to announce the newest spherical of assist to Ukraine – an $800 million (R11 million) package that features “highly effective weapons systems.”

“These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters,” President Joe Biden stated in a Wednesday press release concerning the brand new assist package deal. “In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world.”

The State Department introduced earlier this month the Biden administration has despatched greater than $1.7 billion (R24 billion) in assist to Ukraine for the reason that invasion began on 24 February.

