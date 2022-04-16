Russia Warns US Against Providing Weapons To Ukraine: Reports

Moscow warned that the transfer will probably be “unpredictable consequences.” (File)

Moscow:

Russia has warned the United States that there will probably be “unpredictable consequences” if Washington retains arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

In Moscow, a overseas ministry spokeswoman confirmed Russia had despatched diplomatic notes to the United States and different nations about supplying weapons to Ukraine however didn’t say what the messages contained, Interfax information company reported.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the Post quoted Russia saying in a be aware to the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)