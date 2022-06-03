Russia warns US media of tough measures

Russia’s overseas ministry says it’s summoning the heads of US media shops in Moscow to inform them of powerful measures in response to US restrictions towards Russian media.

“If the work of the Russian media – operators and journalists – is not normalised in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned on Friday.

“To this end, on Monday, June 6, the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media will be invited to the press centre of the Russian Foreign Ministry to explain to them the consequences of their government’s hostile line in the media sphere,” she added.

“We look forward to it.”

Russia has accused Western international locations of imposing unfair restrictions on its media overseas, together with bans on some state-backed information shops.

Lawmakers handed a invoice final month giving prosecutors powers to close overseas media bureaus in Moscow if a Western nation has been “unfriendly” to Russian media.

Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media protection of the battle, introducing 15 yr jail sentences for journalists spreading deliberately “fake” information about what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The regulation prompted some Western media to drag their journalists out of Russia. Other Western organisations, together with Reuters, have stayed within the nation and proceed to report.

Russia says it’s engaged in a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour.

Ukraine and allies name this a baseless pretext for a warfare that has killed 1000’s, flattened cities, and compelled greater than six million folks to flee overseas.