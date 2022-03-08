Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

Western nations may face oil costs of over $300 per barrel and the attainable closure of the primary Russia-Germany gasoline pipeline if governments observe via on threats to chop power provides from Russia, a senior minister stated on Monday.

Oil costs spiked to their highest ranges since 2008 on Monday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Washington and European allies have been contemplating banning Russian oil imports.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated in a press release on state tv.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

Novak stated it will take Europe greater than a 12 months to switch the quantity of oil it receives from Russia and it must pay considerably greater costs.

“European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect,” Novak stated.

“If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to.”

Novak stated Russia, which provides 40 p.c of Europe’s gasoline, was fulfilling its obligations in full however that it will be solely inside its rights to retaliate towards the European Union after Germany final month froze the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline.

“In connection with … the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline,” Novak stated.

“So far we are not taking such a decision,” he stated. “But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that.”

