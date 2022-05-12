Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO

One of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned the West on Thursday that the rising navy help given to Ukraine by the United States and its allies risked triggering a battle between Russia and the NATO navy alliance.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s safety council, stated such a battle with NATO all the time carried the danger of turning right into a full blown nuclear battle.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of individuals, laid waste to swathes of its former Soviet neighbor and raised fears of the gravest confrontation between Russia and the United States because the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

“NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine, training troops to use Western equipment, sending in mercenaries and the exercises of Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia,” Medvedev stated in a Telegram put up.

“Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war,” Medvedev stated. “This will be a disastrous scenario for everyone.”

Russia and the United States are by far the world’s largest nuclear powers: Russia has some 6,257 nuclear warheads whereas NATO’s three nuclear powers – the United States, United Kingdom and France – have about 6,065 warheads mixed, in response to the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is important as a result of the United States was utilizing Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow needed to defend towards the persecution of Russian-speaking folks.

Putin, who says Ukraine and Russia are primarily one folks, casts the battle as an inevitable confrontation with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its yard by NATO eastward enlargement.

Ukraine says it’s combating an imperial-style land seize and that Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense. Kyiv says Putin’s invasion has solely strengthened the Ukrainian folks’s want to flip westwards out of Russia’s orbit.

