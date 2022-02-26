Russia watchdog bans media from using ‘invasion, assault’ in Ukraine attack reports

Russia’s communications regulator on Saturday ordered media to take away reviews describing Moscow’s assault on Ukraine as an “assault, invasion, or declaration of war” or face being blocked and fined.

In a press release, Roskomnadzor accused quite a few unbiased media shops together with tv channel Dozhd and the nation’s high unbiased newspaper Novaya Gazeta of spreading “unreliable socially significant untrue information” in regards to the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian military and civilian deaths.

On Thursday, Russian chief Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed dozens of individuals, compelled greater than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in simply 48 hours and sparked fears of a higher battle in Europe.

Citing a request from the General Prosecutor’s Office, the communications regulator stated the media shops that additionally embody Echo of Moscow radio will likely be blocked except they take away the “unreliable information.”

“Roskomnadzor also launched an administrative investigation into the dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information by the above-mentioned media,” the watchdog stated.

The offence is punishable by a superb of as much as 5 million rubles ($60,000), it stated.

Roskomnadzor additionally stated that “reliable information” could possibly be present in “official Russian information outlets.”

Moscow has not to this point supplied any particulars of Russian losses within the preventing within the face of statements from Kyiv that they’ve inflicted heavy casualties on Moscow’s forces.

The invasion of Ukraine is going down throughout an unprecedented crackdown on the Russian opposition, with high protest leaders assassinated, jailed or compelled in a foreign country.

