russia: White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration publicly warned Wednesday that Russia may search to make use of chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine because the White House rejected Russian claims of unlawful chemical weapons improvement within the nation it has invaded.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week, with out proof, accused Ukraine of operating chemical and organic weapons labs in its territory, supported by the U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki known as Russia’s declare “preposterous” and mentioned it may very well be a part of an try by Russia to put the groundwork for itself utilizing such weapons of mass destruction towards Ukraine.
“This is all an apparent ploy by Russia to attempt to justify its additional premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified assault on Ukraine,” Psaki tweeted Wednesday. “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should always all be looking out for Russia to presumably use chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation utilizing them.”
The U.S. for months has warned about Russian “false flag” operations to create a pretext for the invasion. Wednesday’s warning recommended Russia may search to create a pretense for escalating the two-week previous battle that has seen the Russian offensive slowed by stronger-than-expected Ukrainian defenders, however not stopped.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday known as the Russian declare “a bunch of malarkey.”
The worldwide group for years has assessed that Russia has used chemical weapons earlier than in finishing up assassination makes an attempt towards Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal. Russia additionally helps the Assad authorities in Syria, which has used chemical weapons towards its individuals in a decade-long civil warfare.
Asked by a Russian journalist in regards to the claims, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned. “At this level haven’t any data to verify these reviews or these allegations about these sorts of labs.”
“Our colleagues on the World Health Organization, who’ve been working with the Ukrainian Governments, mentioned they’re unaware of any exercise on the a part of the Ukrainian Government which is inconsistent with its worldwide treaty obligations, together with on chemical weapons or organic weapons,“ Dujarric added.
