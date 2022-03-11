Russia widens attack on Ukraine’s cities, striking western airfields and Dnipro

The airport at Lutsk, some 70 miles from the Polish border, was reported to have suffered substantial injury within the assaults. The governor of Volyn area stated 4 missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and that two folks have been killed.

Plumes of smoke additionally rose from the navy airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk, about 150 miles south of Lutsk. It was beforehand struck by missiles on the primary day of the battle.

“On the morning of March 11, high-precision long-range weapons attacked Ukraine’s military infrastructure. The military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk were put out of action,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated Friday.

Three Russian airstrikes additionally triggered critical injury in and across the central metropolis of Dnipro on Friday morning, killing one individual, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated in an official Telegram channel. One strike was close to a preschool and an condo constructing and one other hit a shoe manufacturing facility, inflicting a hearth, the service stated.

Many Ukrainians evacuated in latest days from different cities beneath Russian fireplace had been taken to the relative security of Dnipro.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated Friday it stays “gravely concerned by the rising death toll and human suffering in Ukraine” and referred to as “for an immediate end to the attacks.”

“Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide area effects in or near populated areas,” OHCHR spokeswoman Liz Throssell stated in a press release.

OHCHR stated it has to this point recorded 549 civilian deaths and 957 accidents because the invasion started on 24 February, “although the actual figure could be much higher.”

“Schools, hospitals, and kindergartens have been hit — with hugely devastating consequences,” Throssell stated. On March 3, 47 civilians have been killed when Russian airstrikes hit two colleges and a number of other condo blocks in Chernihiv and on March 9, a Russian airstrike hit a Mariupol hospital , injuring no less than 17 civilians, she stated.

“We are still investigating reports that at least three civilians may have been killed in the airstrike,” she stated. “We spoke to different sources in Mariupol, including local authorities, indicating consistently that the hospital was both clearly identifiable and operational when it was hit.”

Throssell additionally stated OHCHR has acquired “credible reports of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas.” The use of cluster munitions in populated areas is “incompatible with the international humanitarian law,” she stated.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, stated Friday that the quantity of people that have fled Ukraine has now hit 2.5 million

Russian column disperses

Closer to Kyiv, combating has intensified to the northeast and east of the capital, after the Ukrainians efficiently intercepted and attacked an advancing Russian tank column on Thursday.

An in a single day airstrike on the Brovary district simply east of the capital triggered no casualties, in line with Kyiv authorities. Ukrainian authorities additionally reported a missile strike in town of Baryshivka in a single day into Friday, some 45 miles east of town.

A Russian column that had been stalled for practically two weeks outdoors Kyiv has now dispersed, in line with Maxar satellite tv for pc imagery from Thursday. The forces seem like regrouping.

“Ukraine’s tactic of targeting supply lines has worked well, especially during the first five to 10 days of the war. This was partially down to Ukrainian tactics and partially down to how Russia was operating,” Thomas Bullock, a senior analyst at protection intelligence agency Janes, advised CNN.

“During the first couple of days of the war, Russian forces appear to have prioritized rushing forward to secure objectives quickly. This means they weren’t advancing as a coherent front line, securing territory as they go. This effectively allowed Ukrainian forces to slip behind Russia’s advanced mechanized units and attack logistics columns traveling on unsecured roads in the rear,” Bullock stated.

“It’s unclear how effective this tactic will be as Russia begins to reorient its forces for a longer war following their failure to secure a quick victory,” he added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated Friday that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine was being carried out efficiently, regardless of claims from Western leaders that its navy has encountered unplanned obstacles and resistance.

“All is going according to the plan, we report to you here every day this week,” Shoigu advised Russian President Vladimir Putin at a televised assembly of the nation’s safety council.

Shoigu claimed that the Russian military has acquired greater than 16,000 functions from volunteers within the Middle East wanting to affix the struggle in Ukraine. He additionally requested Putin for extra weapons to arm the separatist areas of japanese Ukraine’s Donbas area, together with arms that Shoigu claimed the Russian military had seized from the Ukrainians.

Putin supported each ideas, saying Russia ought to assist switch these international volunteers who’re prepared to combat in Donbas to the realm.

Following up on Shoigu’s feedback, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated there was no discuss of sending volunteers from Russia to combat in Ukraine in the intervening time.

Logistical points, resistance persist

The French authorities painted a much less rosy image of the Russian navy’s progress, nonetheless.

The Russian military was poorly ready for its invasion of Ukraine and is now dealing with many difficulties on the bottom, “particularly in the logistical field and in the field of intelligence,” French armed forces spokesperson Pascal Ianni advised TV station France2 on Friday.

“It is possible that an attack on Kyiv will be carried out in the next few days, but actually taking control of Kyiv is a whole other matter and will take a long, long time,” he stated. “The Russian army is also caught up in a premature spring,” he added, with the defrosting floor inflicting mobility difficulties for the navy.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence stated on Friday that Russian forces continued to make “limited progress” in advancing towards Kyiv — however might be getting ready for a recent assault towards the Ukrainian capital within the coming days.

“It remains highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved the objectives outlined in its pre-invasion plan,” the ministry stated in an intelligence replace. “Logistical issues that have hampered the Russian advance persist, as does strong Ukrainian resistance.”

European Union leaders are assembly once more Friday in Versailles, France, as they search to extend diplomatic stress on Russia to finish its offensive.

The leaders will vote on doubling the bloc’s monetary assist for the Ukrainian armed forces, EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell stated forward of the second day of the summit.

If authorized by the leaders, it will convey the bloc’s monetary assist to the Ukrainian navy to greater than $1 billion. “Everyone was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine to continue putting pressure on Russia, so, $550 million more,” Borrell stated.

The monetary assist might be “immediate,” he added, “now the money flows quickly.”