Russia widens attack to western Ukraine as huge convoy nears Kyiv

Russia struck close to airports in western Ukraine on Friday, widening its army offensive as troops gathered exterior capital metropolis Kyiv.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated Russia used high-precision long-range weapons to place army airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk “out of action” without providing further details.

The strikes on the Lutsk airfield left two Ukrainian servicemen dead and six people wounded, head of the surrounding Volyn region, Yuriy Pohulyayko, said.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

Satellite photos appeared to show a massive convoy gathering once again outside the capital city Kyiv, with people bracing for an attack. The convoy seen in satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed a 64-kilometre line of vehicles, tanks and artillery.

Russian airstrikes on residential areas in the eastern city of Dnipro, meanwhile, killed at least one person, Ukraine’s emergency services said in a statement on Friday.

There were three airstrikes in the city, hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building, and a two-storey shoe factory, the emergency services said. The blast damaged windows in eight apartment buildings near the factory, the statement said.

There’s a push for humanitarian corridors to bring aid to people in areas occupied or under Russian attack.

The situation in the southeastern port city of Mariupol is increasingly dire as trapped civilians seek food and fuel, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

More than 1,300 people have died in the city’s 10-day siege, Vereshchuk said. “They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” she added. “It’s a war crime.”

There isn’t any warmth, little electrical energy and no cellphone service. Temperatures are often under freezing and our bodies are being buried in mass graves.

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his nightly video handle to the nation on Thursday.