Russia will be ‘forced to respond’ if no US security guarantees

Russia introduced Thursday it may reply militarily if Washington doesn’t meet its safety calls for and mentioned it needed all US troops out of Eastern and Central Europe.

“In the absence of will on the American side to negotiate firm and legally binding guarantees on our security from the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including with military-technical measures,” the overseas ministry mentioned.

The assertion is the newest in a back-and-forth between Russia and the West that began in December when Moscow put ahead sweeping safety calls for to Washington and NATO.

The US rejected key Russian calls for, together with a ban on Ukraine becoming a member of NATO and clauses limiting Western affect in Eastern Europe and former Soviet states.

In its formal observe up Thursday Russia additionally mentioned it insists “on the withdrawal of all US armed forces in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and the Baltics.”

It mentioned the West ought to cease sending weapons to Ukraine, “withdraw Western advisers and instructors from there,” and for NATO international locations to refuse joint workout routines with the Ukrainian military.

Thursday’s assertion comes because the US and its allies say Russia has amassed greater than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and Moscow-annexed Crimea, elevating considerations of a attainable assault.

In the doc, Russia denied it had plans to invade Ukraine, contradicting US claims that an assault may come at any second.

“There is no ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been announcing officially since last fall, and it is not planned,” the overseas ministry mentioned.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday mentioned the specter of a Russian invasion was “very high,” despite the fact that Moscow in latest days has introduced a number of troop drawdowns from Ukraine and Crimea.

Washington and its allies have demanded that Russia pull again its troops from its neighbor’s borders.

But in its doc, Moscow lashed out at Western requires Russia to maneuver its troopers and threats of a large coordinated sanctions response.

“Ultimatums on withdrawing troops from certain areas of Russian territory, accompanied by threats of tougher sanctions are unacceptable and undermine the prospect of reaching a real agreement,” it mentioned.

It added that Russia’s “red lines” and safety pursuits “continue to be ignored.”

Moscow this week introduced that it was transferring again some troops from Ukraine’s border, however Western leaders have mentioned there isn’t a proof of a drawdown.

