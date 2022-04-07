Russia will defend its interests, Kremlin says after UN human rights body suspension

Russia will proceed to defend its pursuits, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned on Thursday after the United Nations suspended Moscow’s membership in its Human Rights Council over the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are sorry about that… [But] will continue to defend out interests using every possible legal means,” Peskov mentioned in an interview with Britain’s Sky News.

The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.”

The vote was triggered by the atrocities dedicated by Russians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which Kyiv’s officers entered this Sunday and reported over 410 residents killed by the hands of Russians.

Images of our bodies left on the streets, some with their palms certain behind their backs, and proof of torture and “execution-style” deaths sparked a world outcry, drew worldwide condemnation, and was labelled by Western leaders as “war crimes.”

Moscow denied concentrating on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Peskov insisted that the useless our bodies seen within the streets of Bucha have been a “well-staged insinuation.”

“We insist on that the whole situation in Bucha is a well-staged insinuation. Nothing else. Those poor people, those dead bodies there were not victims of Russian military personnel,” he mentioned.

‘Significant losses’

The Kremlin spokesman conceded that Russian troops have suffered “significant losses” in Ukraine.

“We have suffered significant losses of troops. This is a huge tragedy for us,” he mentioned, with out specifying a dying toll.

Russia mentioned on March 25 that it had misplaced 1,351 troopers and reported 3,825 injured, based on state information company TASS.

