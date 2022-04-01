Asia

Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday: Kremlin

Russia is not going to flip off fuel provides to Europe from Friday as funds on deliveries due after April 1 come within the second half of this month and May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

He instructed a convention name that President Vladimir Putin’s order to modify end-payment forex for fuel provides to rubles was irreversible and that the ruble was essentially the most preferable and safe forex for Russia now

