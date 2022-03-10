Russia Will Solve Its Problems, Western Sanctions Illegitimate: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin additionally stated Moscow would proceed to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that Western sanctions had been illegimate and Russia would calmly remedy the issues arising from them.

Addressing a authorities assembly, Putin additionally stated Moscow – a significant vitality producer which provides a 3rd of Europe’s gasoline – would proceed to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Speaking calmly, the Kremlin chief acknowledged that sanctions imposed because the begin of what Russia calls its particular navy operation in Ukraine had been being felt.

“It is clear that at such moments people’s demand for certain groups of goods always increases, but we have no doubt that we will solve all these problems while working in a calm fashion,” he stated.

“Gradually, people will orient themselves, they will understand that there are simply no events that we cannot close off and solve.”

Speaking on the similar assembly, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated Russia had taken measures to restrict the outflow of capital and that the nation would service its exterior money owed in roubles.

“Over the last two weeks Western countries have in essence waged an economic and financial war against Russia,” he stated.

He stated the West had defaulted on its obligations to Russia by freezing its gold and overseas foreign money reserves. It was attempting to halt overseas commerce, he stated.

“In these conditions the priority is for us to stabilise the situation in the financial system,” Siluanov stated.